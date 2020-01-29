Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

After Slapping Sedition Charges on School, Bidar Cops Quiz Students in Police Station; Draw Public Wrath

The police launched an inquiry after the complainant said that the drama against the Citizenship Amended Act 'humiliated' Prime Minister Narendra Modi and could disturb peace in the society.

Stacy Pereira | CNN-News18

Updated:January 29, 2020, 3:22 PM IST
After Slapping Sedition Charges on School, Bidar Cops Quiz Students in Police Station; Draw Public Wrath
A picture of an officer surfaced on social media, where he can be seen questioning two schoolboys at the police station. (News18)

Bidar: The Bidar district police has come under sharp criticism after a picture of the investigation in the anti-CAA play at Shaheen Primary and High School went viral. A picture of an officer surfaced on social media, where he can be seen questioning two schoolboys at the police station.

The police launched an inquiry into the staging of the play on January 21. The complainant said that the drama against the Citizenship Amended Act 'humiliated' Prime Minister Narendra Modi and could disturb peace in the society.

DSP Basaveshwara Hira, who is the investigating officer, was quoted as saying by local media that they have started questioning the students who were part of the play, teachers and the management.

Meanwhile, the school issued a statement on Tuesday saying that they 'regret' the recent anti-CAA play, and were proud of the PM.

Clarifying the schools' stand, a report quoted school media secretary S H Khadri as saying, "The students who staged the play were trained by their parents and not the school. Our school has been participating in many patriotic programmes at the national level."

Congress MLA from Bhalki in Bidar district, Eshwar Khandre, slammed the police for its excesses. "This is a complete misuse of sedition law. They want to instill fear in the minds of people. These young students did nothing wrong. Police are acting on the instructions of higher-ups," he said.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

