After Snapping Date and Tomato Ties, MP Traders Stop Paan Business With Pakistan
The crispy flavour of the paan's Mahoba variety, which grows in Madhya Pradesh, is quite popular in Pakistan.
Bhopal: After a major pre-emptive strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp across the border by Indian Air Force on Tuesday, Indian farmers and suppliers have decided to show solidarity by ceasing vital supplies to Pakistan.
First, it was the tomato growers of Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district who stopped export to Pakistan in protest against Pulwama attack and then the dates traders also decided against keeping trade ties with the neighbouring country. Now, the paan (betel leaf) growers of Madhya Pradesh have come forward with the trade moratorium, saying they won’t be supplying their product to Pakistan.
Areas such as Maharajpur, Garhimalahra, Pipat and Panagar in MP’s Chhatarpur district are known for the farming of Mahoba variety of paan.
Its strong and crispy flavour and delicious aftertaste have made Mahoba paan quite popular in Pakistan. It reaches the country through Meerut and Saharanpur, but now the growers of this delectable crop have decided to not send their crop to these two Indian cities so that the produce does not reach Pakistan.
The move could inflict Rs 13 to 15 lakh losses to paan growers in the region daily but they are not bothered by monetary losses. “If the central government could decide to disrupt supplies of water to Pakistan, why can’t we cease supplies of our crop?” said a farmer from Chhatarpur.
The move comes at a time when farmers are already suffering losses due to damage to their crops.
Recently, the tomato growers of Petlavad region in Jhabua had decided to not send their produce to Pakistan. There is a high demand of Jhabua tomatoes in Pakistan and they fetch two to three times the price in Pakistan as compared to local markets.
Indore’s Siyaganj wholesale market, which imports dates and rock salt from Pakistan in large quantities, has also stopped trade ties with the neighbour.
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
‘Desh Nahi Jhukne dunga’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first message After The IAF Strike on Pakistan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Indian Air Force Jets Cross LoC, Destroy Terrorist Camp With 1000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs
Monday 25 February , 2019
We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
Friday 22 February , 2019
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 ‘Desh Nahi Jhukne dunga’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first message After The IAF Strike on Pakistan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Indian Air Force Jets Cross LoC, Destroy Terrorist Camp With 1000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs
Monday 25 February , 2019 We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
Friday 22 February , 2019 India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
