After Social Media Uproar, FIR Against Woman Who Thrashed Cab Driver in Lucknow

Three days after a video went viral in which a woman was seen thrashing a cab driver and misbehaving with a person standing nearby, a case has been registered against her under sections 394 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

An FIR has been registered against the woman for allegedly robbing Rs 6,000 from the cab driver and breaking his mobile. The victim Saadat Ali Siddiqui has lodged an FIR. The video of the woman beating the young man had gone viral. The CCTV footage of the same case also surfaced.

Viral Video: A Girl Continuously Beating a Man (Driver of Car) at Awadh Crossing, Lucknow, UP and allegedly Damaging his Phone inspite of him asking for Reason pic.twitter.com/mMH7BE0wu1— Megh Updates 🚨 (@MeghUpdates) July 31, 2021

The Lucknow Police registered a case against the woman under sections 394, 427 of IPC after the social media uproar. #ArrestLucknowGirl has been trending on Twitter since Monday morning.

The CCTV footage of the incident also surfaced in which it is visible that the woman is crossing the road. The woman came in front of the car all of a sudden but the car did not collide with her, but still, she started beating the driver all of a sudden.

Earlier, a video of the incident had gone viral on social media on Sunday. In which, a woman was seen slapping a boy one after the other on the middle road. This video was from the Krishnanagar Kotwali area of the capital. Here on Saturday night, the woman thrashed the cab driver and even misbehaved with the person who confronted on why she was beating the cab driver without any fault. The incident even led to a traffic jam at the Awadh intersection. The policemen could be seen standing across the road, however, even they could not muster the courage to go near the girl as she slapped the cab driver.

The police on the contrary had taken the cab driver and his accomplice to the police station on the complaint of the woman and fined them under section 151 for breach of peace. The woman was, however, released after giving a warning. However, now after the social media uproar, police have lodged a case against the woman.

