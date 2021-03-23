india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#RoadSafetySeries#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»After Son Aaditya, Maha CM Uddhav's Wife Rashmi Thackeray Tests Positive for Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

After Son Aaditya, Maha CM Uddhav's Wife Rashmi Thackeray Tests Positive for Coronavirus

File photo of Rashmi Thackeray with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

File photo of Rashmi Thackeray with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi had taken a first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus at the government-run JJ Hospital on March 11.

After Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, his mother and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray too has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday. The chief minister and his wife had taken a first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus at the government-run J J Hospital here on March 11.

"Her COVID-19 test came out positive on Monday night.She has been quarantined at `Varsha', the official residence of the chief minister," said an official.

Aaditya Thackeray, state tourism minister, had disclosed two days ago that he had tested positive for the viral infection. On Sunday, the state had reported 30,535 COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a single day so far.

Tags
first published:March 23, 2021, 22:32 IST
Loading...