After Sonbhadra Massacre, Students Won't Go to Schools Fearing Harassment by Villagers of UP's Murtiya

Lucknow:The students of Umbha village in Sonbhadra district, which recently made the headlines over the horrendous massacre of 11 people, have stopped going to school as a result of the harassment they have been subjected to.

Eleven people were killed and at least 19 injured in the firing over a land dispute in Umbha village of Ghorawal in the district. Given the lack of upper primary schools, the residents of the Umbha village are forced to send their children to Murtiya from where one of the accused — Yagya Dutt — hails.

The residents of Umbha village, which only has a primary school, under Ghorawal police station in Sonbhadra district have now demanded an upper primary school in their village so their children do not have to travel to Murtiya and face harassment.

Three students of the village, namely Anurag, Lal Sahib, and Savita claimed that residents of the Murtiya village have been threatening them and that is the reason they have stopped going to school.

“We wish that our demand for a separate Upper Primary School in Umbha is met by the authorities,” another resident of the village Kailash said. Meanwhile, Assistant Basic Shiksha Adhikari of Ghorawal, Uday Chandra Rai said, “The attendance has declined after the incidence, after police vigilance and strict measures by the administration, it has increased to 50 percent now. We are also making an effort to increase attendance in upper primary school.”

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday shunted out the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Sonbhadra, besides ordering action against 13 other officials after they were indicted in an inquiry into the killing of 10 Gond tribals last month over a land dispute.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said FIRs have been registered against 28 people in this matter. Twelve primary members of Adarsh Krishi Sahkari Samiti, Umbha, who are alive, will also be booked for grabbing the gram sabha land.

The disputed land in Umbha and Saphi villages has also be transferred back and registered in the name of the gram sabha, he said, while announcing that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will look into the matter. Adityanath said departmental proceedings have been initiated against Sonbhadra District Magistrate Ankit Kumar Agrawal and Superintendent of Police Salman Taj Patil for taking "one-sided decision" against the villagers.

Directives have been issued to attach Agrawal and Patil to the Department of Appointment and Personnel and the DGP Headquarters, respectively, he said. S Ramalingam has been made the new district magistrate of Sonbhadra, while Prabhakar Chaudhary is the new superintendent of police, officials said.

“The entire matter will be probed by an SIT. The SIT will be headed by DIG SIT J Ravindra Gaud and will have Additional SP Amrita Mishra along with three inspectors. DG SIT R P Singh will be monitoring the work of the SIT,” the chief minister said. “Action has been initiated against eight gazetted officials, including the district magistrate, superintendent of police, additional SP, three circle officers, ARO co-operative and ARO (Revenue Department). Seven non-gazetted officials, including three inspectors, one SI, two head constables, and one constable, will also be probed,” he said.

