Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

After Spike in Cases, Haryana Turns Medical College into COVID-19 Hospital; 9 Palwal Villages Sealed

After 13 fresh cases, the Palwal administration has sealed nine villages in the area, which will be converted into containment zones, while 27 villages have been declared buffer zones.

Anuradha Shukla | News18

Updated:April 4, 2020, 6:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After Spike in Cases, Haryana Turns Medical College into COVID-19 Hospital; 9 Palwal Villages Sealed
Ambulance workers push a stretcher with a patient at a nursing home during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Leganes Madrid, near Madrid, Spain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Gurugram: Haryana has seen a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, with the government on Saturday confirming a total of 70 infections. Faridabad reported eight new cases on Saturday.

After 13 fresh cases, the Palwal administration has also sealed nine villages of the area, which will be converted into containment zones, while 27 villages have been declared buffer zones.

The state government has also converted Nalhar-based Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, which has 600 beds, into an exclusive COVID-19 hospital. As many as 45 teams of ASHA and ANM workers have also been deployed to conduct thermal screening.

While Gurugram and Palwal have reported 17 positive cases each, Faridabad has 14, Nuh and Panipat four each, Ambala and Sirsa three each, Bhiwani and Panchkula two each, Hisar, Karnal, Kaithal, Rohtak and Sonepat one positive case each.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,784

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,072

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    212

     

  • Total DEATHS

    75

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    841,319

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,138,646

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    236,185

     

  • Total DEATHS

    61,142

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres