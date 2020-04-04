After Spike in Cases, Haryana Turns Medical College into COVID-19 Hospital; 9 Palwal Villages Sealed

Gurugram: Haryana has seen a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, with the government on Saturday confirming a total of 70 infections. Faridabad reported eight new cases on Saturday.

After 13 fresh cases, the Palwal administration has also sealed nine villages of the area, which will be converted into containment zones, while 27 villages have been declared buffer zones.

The state government has also converted Nalhar-based Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, which has 600 beds, into an exclusive COVID-19 hospital. As many as 45 teams of ASHA and ANM workers have also been deployed to conduct thermal screening.

While Gurugram and Palwal have reported 17 positive cases each, Faridabad has 14, Nuh and Panipat four each, Ambala and Sirsa three each, Bhiwani and Panchkula two each, Hisar, Karnal, Kaithal, Rohtak and Sonepat one positive case each.

