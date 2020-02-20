Take the pledge to vote

After Stalking Her for Years, Telangana Man Slits Throat of Woman Just 8 Days Before Her Wedding

Angry over the news of her marriage, Venkatesh Goud barged into the victim's house when she was alone, stabbed her multiple times and slit her throat.

News18.com

February 20, 2020
After Stalking Her for Years, Telangana Man Slits Throat of Woman Just 8 Days Before Her Wedding
Hyderabad: A 25-year-old unemployed man from Vemulawada in Sircilla district in Telangana allegedly killed a woman he had been stalking for years, just eight days before wedding.

The accused, Venkatesh Goud, had been stalking Nyalakanti Divya, 25, since she was in Class 8, reported Hindustan Times. On Tuesday, angry about her marriage to someone else, he barged into her house when she was alone, stabbed her multiple times and slit her throat before fleeing the spot.

He later surrendered before the police and was brought to Gajwel for interrogation.

Sources told News 18 that the incident happened on Tuesday evening in the Gajwel town of Siddipet district when Divya returned from work and was alone in the house.

Venkatesh barged into her house, attacked her with a knife repeatedly and slit her throat. The victim died on the spot.

The police said Venkatesh’s relatives suggested that he had married Divya in a temple in 2014 and she had lived with him for a few days. But she left him when her parents did not approve of their marriage as they belonged to different castes. After she graduated and got a bank job, her parents found a match for her and fixed the wedding for February 26.

The police added that while the relatives’ claim was being verified, they had not found any evidence of a marriage between the accused and Divya.

A case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Venkatesh.

