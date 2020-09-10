After Study Finds Andhra with Least Literacy, CM Jagan Reddy Takes Steps to Revamp Education

Amaravathi: After the National Statistical Office mentions Andhra Pradesh with the least literacy, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has taken steps to improve the quality of education at government institutions and to incentivise education for students and parents.

As per the report on ‘Household Social Consumption: Education in India as part of the 75th round of National Sample Survey – from July 2017 to June 2018’ released on the eve of the World Literacy Day, Andhra Pradesh is the worst performing state with a dismal literacy rate of a little of 66%.

The state government is revamping over 44,500 government school across the country. the government will also introduce Smart TVs and English as the medium of learning.

The state government has planned to disburse Rs 15,000 annually to every mother coming from BPL families for sending their children to school, under the scheme of ‘Jagananna Ammavodi’. The scheme will ensure that the drop-out rate is decreased as parents often send their children to earn money.

The state government is planning to revamp 44,512 government schools; turn 55,000 ‘Anganwadis’ into pre-primary schools; and various colleges under the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ scheme. The government has planned to spend on giving good facilities in schools- which includes toilets, kitchen, well-painted walls, proper electricity, water purifiers and other amenities.

The government has proposed another scheme- Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, where every students will be provided 3 sets of uniforms and workbooks to boost education. The state government has also planned to reimburse the total fee to eligible students. Previously, a maximum of 35,000 were receiving benefit under the scheme.

“This is an investment I am willing to make on my kids, the future of this state and it is high time we make Right to Education a reality for all. While successive government in the past are to be blamed for making the state worst in literacy, one would have to say that the plethora of schemes that this government has on offer is a giant step towards making Andhra Pradesh a force to reckon with, in terms of education and literacy,” CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

The government has decided to deposit the fee directly to students’ mother’s account instead of paying the college. “This not only ensures that payments are made on time but also gives the mothers the right to hold the colleges accountable if they fail to provide good facilities”, a government official said.

The Andhra Padesh government is extending an annual financial assistance of Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 to ITI, Polytechnic and Degree students respectively under Jagananna Vasati Deevena. This scheme plans to reduce the burden of the student on the family.

While the Mid Day Meal Scheme ensure meal to students from classes 1 to 8, the state government has extended the scheme to include all the classes and also included eggs and chicken.