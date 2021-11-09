After Success of 'Restaurant on Wheels' at Mumbai's CSMT, Indian Railways Plans to Open 10 More in Maharashtra

Encouraged by the positive response to Mumbai’s first restaurant on wheel’s started at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Indian Railways now plans to open 10 more such restaurants in Maharashtra. These will also include two more restaurants on wheels at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Kalyan stations in Mumbai. Speaking to Hindustan Times, a senior official of the Central Railways said that Railways’ first restaurant on wheels in Mumbai has been received with tremendous response.

People are ready to wait or pre-book tables and according to the Central Railways, an average of 500 visitors visit the restaurant daily. The response has inspired to launch more such projects and CR now plans to open another eight ‘restaurants on wheels’ at Lonavala, Nagpur, Miraj, Chinchwad, Neral, Igatpuri, Baramati and Akurdi stations in Maharashtra.

Since its launch on October 18, the restaurant on wheels at CSMT has recorded a footfall of 10,000 visitors. The terminal’s 24-hour functioning food joint is located near the P’D Mello entrance and can seat up to 40 people at its 10 tables.

What makes the restaurant a point of attraction for people is the fact that it is made using discarded rail coaches and is mounted on railways.

While the restaurant was the first of its kind in Mumbai, a similar one was launched by the Indian Railways Asansol Division in early 2020. The restaurant was carved out from two overaged Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) coaches and offers breakfast, lunch and dinner. Railways expect to generate a non-fare revenue of Rs 50 lakh from the restaurant in the next four years

The West Central Railways has also been working on rail coach restaurants at seven of its major railway stations under the Bhopal and Jabalpur divisions in Madhya Pradesh. This included railways stations at Bhopal, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Madan Mahal, Rewa, Katni Murwara, and Satna.

WCR had provided a 200 square feet area at each of these locations and is expected to generate Rs 4.8 crore non-fare revenue from them.

