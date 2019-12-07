Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

After Succumbing to Burn Injuries, Unnao Rape Victim's Body Reaches Her Village

There was an emotional outburst, as the family received the body in the presence of large number of people, including Samajwadi Party leaders.

PTI

Updated:December 7, 2019, 10:59 PM IST
After Succumbing to Burn Injuries, Unnao Rape Victim's Body Reaches Her Village
An ambulance carrying the Unnao rape survivor, who was set afire earlier today, to be air-lifted from Civil Hospital in Lucknow to Delhi, in Lucknow, Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Unnao: The body of the rape victim who succumbed to severe burn injuries in Delhi hospital arrives in her native village here on Saturday. Brother of the victim along with other relatives reached the village with the body after 9.00 pm.

There was an emotional outburst, as the family received the body in the presence of large number of people, including Samajwadi Party leaders.

Heavy police arrangements were made to avoid any untoward incident. Fire brigade has also been deployed in the village, where senior officers were camping since morning.

About timing of the last rites, Unnao District Magistrate Devendra Pandey said, "It is yet to finalised. Senior officials as well as two ministers, who were sent by the Chief Minister would remain in the village till the final rites take place."

The family would not cremate the body, and instead opted for burial, he said, adding her memorial will be made beside the already existing memorials of her grandparents. "The land on which the memorial will be built belongs to the victim's family."

Earlier, UP ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Kamal Rani Varun met the victim's family. After battling for her life with more than 90 per cent burns for almost 40 hours, the 23-year-old woman died following a cardiac arrest on Friday night at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

The woman, who was raped last year, was set on fire early Thursday morning when she was on her way to Raebareli in connection with the court case filed by her.

Five accused persons, including the two who had allegedly raped her, were arrested soon after.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
