After Suicide Bid, Hyderabad couple Marries in Hospital
The protagonists-- a Muslim couple in Vikarabad district of Telangana-- tied the knot in a hospital after their parents, who initially did not agree to their wedding, came around when they allegedly attempted suicide.
Hyderabad: This is a love story that could have gone awry, but all's well that ends well.
Police Saturday said 21-year-old Nawaz and Reshma, 18, were related and wanted to get married. However, their parents did not agree, they said. Dejected, Reshma attempted suicide on January 8 by consuming pesticide, police sources said. She was rushed to a government hospital. On hearing the news, Nawaz also allegedly consumed pesticide.
Both were later shifted to another hospital. Realising that they could not live without each other, their parents solemnised their marriage in the presence of a 'Qazi' (cleric) on January 10, the sources said. Both the man and woman are out of danger, the sources said.
