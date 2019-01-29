English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Surat Couple, Another Wedding Invite in Karnataka Asks Guests to Vote for PM Modi as Gift
The wedding invite of Nagraj and Rekha, has a picture of the prime minister with a caption which reads "Our gift is your vote for Modi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections".
The wedding invite of a couple in Karnataka, that asks the guests to vote for Modi in the upcoming polls as gift
Bengaluru: Wedding invitations canvassing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to be the new flavour of the season, after yet another couple from Devangere in Karnataka, on their wedding card have requested their guests to vote for PM Modi as gift.
The wedding invite of Nagraj and Rekha, has a picture of the prime minister with a caption which reads "Our gift is your vote for Modi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections". The invite also has the logo of Prime Minister's ambitious Swatchh Bharat campaign which says -- a step closer to swatchh bharat. Beyond that, keeping up with this spirit, the couple hopes to have a zero waste wedding.
The card has other details of the wedding and has been sent out by the groom's brother Shivkumar. Speaking to News 18, Shivkumar, said he was making the appeal as he believes that "Modi deserves to be PM again". Although a tailor by profession, Shivkumar has many in the family who are associated with the gram panchayat at Jagalur taluk of Hoskere in Davangere.
The groom Nagraj is a factory worker who currently lives in Bengaluru. The couple are set to tie the knot on 08th February 2019.
Earlier,a wedding invite in Surat asked guests to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2019 general elections as a gift to the newlyweds. In the invitation which was circulated on WhatsApp extensively, the parents of the bridegroom wrote at the bottom of the card, “Our gift is your vote for Modi in 2019 Lok Sabha elections”.
