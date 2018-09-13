After SUV, Kerala Fisherman Who Became 'Human Step' for Elderly During Floods Gifted a House

They say ‘if you do good, the good comes back to you’ and it has proven true for Jaisal KP, the Kerala man who became a human step for the elderly women to climb a rescue boat during the devastating floods in the state.Sunni Yuvajana Sangam (SYS), a Muslim organisation based in Kerala has offered a new house for the hero fisherman who has been living in a one-room apartment. The foundation of his new house was laid on Thursday.In view of his outstanding rescue efforts, Mahindra and Eram Motors jointly gifted Jaisal a car, the first model of the new Mahindra Marazzo on Tuesday.“I never thought I will ever own a house in my entire life, even a Maruti 800 car was a distant dream for me. Now I can’t believe that all my dreams are coming true one after another,” Jaisal told News18.The 32-year-old Tanur resident was seen hunching on a flooded road to help the elderly women step onto an NDRF inflatable boat. The video had gone viral.With his selfless rescue efforts, Jaisal evacuated three stranded women, including one with an infant, in Vengara's Muthalamad area.Noted Malayalam film director Vinayan and a Dubai-based business from Thiruvananthapuram, both, have offered the brave fisherman an amount of Rs 1 lakh each.Apart from monetary offers, Jaisal was also felicitated by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who was in the state to visit the flood-hit areas, at an event held in Alappuzha.“I have been travelling all these days to attend invitations coming from different parts of Kerala. Even today I attended some five events and counting,” said Jaisal who is also a father of two school going kids.Jaisal is now settled in Aavil beach near Parappanangadi in Malappuram district.