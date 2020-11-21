After Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Govt Considers Banning Online Betting Games

The Karnataka government is considering banning online gambling games, days after the Tamil Nadu government imposed a ban on such games. Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Karnataka will review similar decisions made by other state governments and taken a decision.

"A meeting of high level officers has been held regarding online games. Common people have been troubled, youngsters are being misguided and families distressed. We have received complaints from parents as well, so we are trying to bring regulation laws regarding online games," said Bommai. However, it has not been decided yet whether the Karnataka government is considering a complete prohibition or partial regulations on online gambling games.

"We will shortly come up with our own law after referring to regulations in other states. Certainly, there will be total control. Whether prohibition or regulation, will be decided once we get all laws from different states and study them," said Bommai.

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday promulgated an ordinance to ban online gaming in the state. The ordinance gives way to levy a fine of Rs 5,000 and six months' imprisonment for those found engaging in online gambling.

The ordinance provides for provisions including "banning the persons who are wagering or betting in cyber space using computers or any communication device or resource," said a statement from the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan. The decision comes just days after Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy announced the government would be banning online gaming following the suicides of several youngsters.

“In order to avoid such incidents of suicide and protect innocent people from the evils of online gaming, the State government has submitted a proposal to the Governor to promulgate an ordinance by amending the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act, 1930 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1930), the Chennai City Police Act, 1888 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1888) and the Tamil Nadu District Police Act, 1859 (Tamil Nadu Act XXIV of 1859),” the statement added.

In October, the Andhra Pradesh government also banned online gaming and wrote to the union government to direct internet service providers to ban 132 websites and apps which "offer gaming, betting and online gambling".