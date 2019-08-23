Tamil Nadu Put on High Alert After Police Warns of 6 LeT Members Entering State
One Pakistani, identified as Illyas Anwar, and five Sri Lankan Tamil Muslims are among the six to have made their way into the state. According to alert, the men were disguised as 'Hindus'.
Image for representation.
Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore has been on high alert since midnight Thursday after a six-member group of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) are believed to have entered the state.
Tamil Nadu police launched a combing operation following the alert which included raids at several locations. One Pakistani and five Sri Lankan Tamil Muslims are among the six to have made their way into the state. The Pakistani was identified as Illyas Anwar in the alert which was sent to all city police commissioners and SPs, according to reports.
The alert also highlighted that the men are likely to have disguised as Hindus "with tilak/bhabuti smeared on foreheads".
According to reports, security installations foreign embassies, tourist spots and worship centres could be among the targets of the terrorist group. Officials are also monitoring the coastal areas, particularly the movement of ferries and boats.
