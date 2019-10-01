After Techie's Death in Freak Accident, TN Govt Seeks Court Nod for Banners Welcoming Modi & Xi for Meet
The high court had earlier banned erection of hoardings on roadsides and recently pulled up the government for not effectively implementing its order in the wake of the death of a woman techie last month.
File photo of the Madras High Court.
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday sought the Madras High Court's permission to erect banners welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who are slated to meet at Mamallapuram, nearly 60 km from here.
A division bench comprising Justice M Sathyanarayanan and Justice N Seshasayee said the petition by commissioner of municipal administration on behalf of the government would be taken up for hearing on Thursday.
Pointing to authorities not giving permission for banners throughout the state, the petitioner said Modi and Jinping would be holding bilateral talks in the tourist town on October 11 and 12.
It was, however, customary on the part of the Ministry of External Affairs to welcome a visiting dignitary by way of banners.
Stating that the state and the central governments proposed to put up the banners at designated places to welcome the top dignitaries, the petitioner-official asked the court to pass suitable orders on the proposal.
The high court had earlier banned erection of hoardings on roadsides and recently pulled up the government for not effectively implementing its order in the wake of the death of a woman techie.
The 23-year-old woman riding a two-wheeler was run over by a tanker after a hoarding crashed on her in a city suburb.
Following an outrage over the incident, political parties asked their respective cadre to stop erecting hoardings and banners.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mouni Roy Sets the Temperature Soaring in New Picture, See Here
- Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan Look Stunning in Their First Ever Magazine Photoshoot Together
- Injury Setback Emotionally Tough But Now Raring to Comeback: Nagarkoti
- A 1994 Video Clip of Journalists Asking 'What is Internet' Has Gone Viral
- Deepika Padukone's School Report Takes Us Back to Our Childhood