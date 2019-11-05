After Telangana Revenue Official Killed by Being Burnt Alive in Hyderabad, Driver Succumbs to Injuries
Vijaya Reddy (37), a tahsildar (Mandal Revenue Officer) of Abdullapurmet mandal, was burnt alive in her office by a man over land row on Monday. Following this, her driver, Gurunatham, who had received 80 per cent burn injuries, also succumbed to his injuries.
Representative image.
Hyderabad: The shocking incident in which a Telangana government official was burnt alive in her office on the outskirts of Hyderabad, has claimed another life as the driver who had sustained injuries while trying to save her died on Tuesday.
Gurunatham, who had received 80 per cent burn injuries, succumbed to his injuries at the Apollo DRDO Hospital here. Vijaya Reddy (37), a tahsildar (Mandal Revenue Officer) of Abdullapurmet mandal, was burnt alive in her office by a man over land row on Monday.
Gurunatham and another employee Chandraiah received burn injuries while trying to save the official. Both were admitted to Apollo DRDO Hospital. K Suresh, who poured petrol on the official and set the tahsildar ablaze, also sustained over 60 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment at government-run Osmania Hospital.
Police suspect that the blaze triggered a blast in the AC duct and the flames engulfed Suresh and two others. According to police, Suresh, a farmer-cum-real estate businessman, and his brother had seven acres of land in Bacharam village, which was caught in a legal tangle.
Suresh's family members, however, had no clues as to why he went to the tahsildar's office and carried out the gruesome attack as he was not involved in the land dispute.
Meanwhile, Reddy's last rites will be performed at Nagole later in the day. Politicians and government officials paid their last respects to her. Revenue department employees staged protests at various places in the state, condemning the incident and demanding security for the staff.
