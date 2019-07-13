Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

After Third Cut-off, Over 52,000 Students Take Admission in Delhi University

According to data shared by the varsity, 42,547 students from the CBSE board have taken admission, followed by 1,895 from the ICSE and 1,182 from the Board of School Education, Haryana.

PTI

Updated:July 13, 2019, 8:43 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After Third Cut-off, Over 52,000 Students Take Admission in Delhi University
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: Over 52,000 students have taken admission in the Delhi University till Friday after the third cut-off list was announced.

According to data shared by the varsity, 42,547 students from the CBSE board have taken admission, followed by 1,895 from the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations and 1,182 from the Board of School Education, Haryana.

The other two boards which are in the top five lists are the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan and the UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education at 821 and 637, respectively.

Till now,52,822 students have taken admission while the number of cancellations stands at 8410.

As many as 1,260 students have withdrawn their admission.

According to the data, 10,544 male students and 18,662 female students have enrolled in the varsity till now.

This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats for the EWS category under postgraduate and undergraduate courses.

The number of seats for undergraduate courses has increased to 62,000. Separate cut-offs for the EWS category have also been released.

The fourth cut-off list will be released on Sunday.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram