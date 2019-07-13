After Third Cut-off, Over 52,000 Students Take Admission in Delhi University
According to data shared by the varsity, 42,547 students from the CBSE board have taken admission, followed by 1,895 from the ICSE and 1,182 from the Board of School Education, Haryana.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Over 52,000 students have taken admission in the Delhi University till Friday after the third cut-off list was announced.
According to data shared by the varsity, 42,547 students from the CBSE board have taken admission, followed by 1,895 from the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations and 1,182 from the Board of School Education, Haryana.
The other two boards which are in the top five lists are the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan and the UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education at 821 and 637, respectively.
Till now,52,822 students have taken admission while the number of cancellations stands at 8410.
As many as 1,260 students have withdrawn their admission.
According to the data, 10,544 male students and 18,662 female students have enrolled in the varsity till now.
This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats for the EWS category under postgraduate and undergraduate courses.
The number of seats for undergraduate courses has increased to 62,000. Separate cut-offs for the EWS category have also been released.
The fourth cut-off list will be released on Sunday.
Also Watch
-
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Filmmaker M J Radhakrishnan Passes Away at 60 Following Heart Attack
- Amazon Prime Day 2019: Beware of Fake Sites Made by 16Shop Phishing Tool to Trap Users
- Is Anita Hassanandani the Highest Paid Celebrity on Salman Khan’s Show Nach Baliye 9?
- Apple's Made in India iPhones Expected to hit Stores Next Month, Could Have Lower Pricing
- Kim Kardashian Called Out by Diet Prada for Plagiarising Emilio Pucci's Sunglass Design