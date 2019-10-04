After Thomas Cook, Tour Operator Cox & Kings Takes a Hit, Shuts Kolkata Office After Laying Off Staff

New Delhi: Tour operator Cox & Kings have announced the closure of its Russel street office in Kolkata after laying off around 2000 of its employees. It also announced that it would not be operating tours to American, Europe, Australia and other parts of the world.

More than 1000 customers who had booked international holidays for the upcoming festive season were left fuming. According to reports on Tuesday, the tour operator had canceled more than a dozen tours after collecting payments of nearly Rs 10 crore.

The Times of India report also found that many customers have had to return from the airport as their names weren't included in the passenger list. Around 22 complaints were filed against the operator.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.