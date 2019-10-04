After Thomas Cook, Tour Operator Cox & Kings Takes a Hit, Shuts Kolkata Office After Laying Off Staff
The tour operator is said to have canceled more than a dozen tours after collecting payments of nearly Rs 10 crore, leaving hundreds of customers fuming.
Representative image
New Delhi: Tour operator Cox & Kings have announced the closure of its Russel street office in Kolkata after laying off around 2000 of its employees. It also announced that it would not be operating tours to American, Europe, Australia and other parts of the world.
More than 1000 customers who had booked international holidays for the upcoming festive season were left fuming. According to reports on Tuesday, the tour operator had canceled more than a dozen tours after collecting payments of nearly Rs 10 crore.
The Times of India report also found that many customers have had to return from the airport as their names weren't included in the passenger list. Around 22 complaints were filed against the operator.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It May be Dangerous to Send GIFs on WhatsApp From Your Android Phone
- Rajkummar Rao Pulls Off Kathak On 'Ami Je Tomar' In a Sumo Suit, Watch Hilarious Video
- GoPro Hero 8 Black And GoPro Max Action Cameras Are All About Versatility
- When Sania Mirza Was Told to Stop Playing Tennis or No One Would Marry Her
- 'Hands Up!': Bird Put Behind Bars for 'Participating' in Shoplifting in Netherlands