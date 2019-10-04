Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

After Thomas Cook, Tour Operator Cox & Kings Takes a Hit, Shuts Kolkata Office After Laying Off Staff

The tour operator is said to have canceled more than a dozen tours after collecting payments of nearly Rs 10 crore, leaving hundreds of customers fuming.

News18.com

Updated:October 4, 2019, 11:58 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After Thomas Cook, Tour Operator Cox & Kings Takes a Hit, Shuts Kolkata Office After Laying Off Staff
Representative image

New Delhi: Tour operator Cox & Kings have announced the closure of its Russel street office in Kolkata after laying off around 2000 of its employees. It also announced that it would not be operating tours to American, Europe, Australia and other parts of the world.

More than 1000 customers who had booked international holidays for the upcoming festive season were left fuming. According to reports on Tuesday, the tour operator had canceled more than a dozen tours after collecting payments of nearly Rs 10 crore.

The Times of India report also found that many customers have had to return from the airport as their names weren't included in the passenger list. Around 22 complaints were filed against the operator.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram