After Threat to Journalists, Police Carry Out Raids at Multiple Locations in 3 J&K Districts
1-MIN READ

After Threat to Journalists, Police Carry Out Raids at Multiple Locations in 3 J&K Districts

PTI

Last Updated: November 24, 2022, 12:47 IST

Srinagar, India

Ongoing searches were undertaken following leads received during similar searches a few days ago in the same case. (Image for representation: REUTERS/Danish Ismail)

Police on Thursday carried out raids at multiple locations in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir after some journalists received threats online from terror outfits.

“Searches are being carried out in multiple locations in Srinagar, Badgam and Pulwama districts in connection with ‘online journalists threat’ case," Srinagar police tweeted.

It said the ongoing searches were undertaken following leads received during similar searches a few days ago in the same case.

‘KashmirFight’, an online page used by terror outfits, had released a hitlist of journalists, accusing them of working at the behest of security and intelligence agencies.

At least five local journalists have since resigned from their jobs.

first published:November 24, 2022, 12:47 IST
last updated:November 24, 2022, 12:47 IST