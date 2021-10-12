After Train and Flight Bookings, IRCTC Launches Bus Ticketing Facility

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary company of the Indian Railways, will now make available the facility of bus ticketing as well. The passengers will be able to book these tickets through IRCTC’s rail connect app. The busses will be operated to different destinations in 22 states and 3 union territories. The corporation will not charge any additional fee from the passenger for this.

The Indian Railways had a long trial run before the bus ticketing facility became fully operational on Monday. The IRCTC was already the go-to platform for train and flight bookings, but now the last mile connectivity will also be given to the passengers.

According to the IRCTC, the operators include both private and state government buses. The trial of the new facility started several months ago. Around 2000 to 2500 passengers were booking bus tickets every day through the IRCTC Rail Connect app during the trial run. On Monday, the IRCTC fully launched the service for all the passengers after the successful trial.

The passengers, willing to travel by bus, can also visit the website https://www.bus.irctc.co.in/ home and book the tickets to their destination. The buses will be operated in almost all the states across the country.

As per the reports, about 50,000 bus operators across the country have associated with IRCTC to work with the corporation. They will operate buses to different destinations in 22 states and 3 union territories. The IRCTC will not be charging any additional fee for booking bus tickets

