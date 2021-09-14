After Train Derailment, 5 Deaths Due to Rain, Odisha Readies Infra for Likely Flood

Five people including a child have died due to rain and wall collapse in the different parts of Odisha after heavy to very heavy rainfall since the last two days.

Special Relief Commission (SRC) head Pradeep Jena, has directed all district collectors to remain alert for rescue and restoration operations in view of possible water-logging & flood.

In the event of an evacuation, state government has stocked up cooked and dry food and other basic essentials.

Meanwhile, Bolangir district collector has announced the closure of all schools in view of the incessant rainfall. Heavy precipitation in upper catchment areas of Hirakud Dam, the state government has decided to open six sluice gates of the reservoir. The water level has been rising in Baitarani and Jalaka river in Bhadrak and Baleswar distrct.

The highest rainfall has been recorded in Boudh district and Nabarangpur has had the lowest.

Train services in Dhenkanal-Sambalpur railway section have been disrupted following the derailment of a goods train over a bridge near Bhagabareni between Angul and Talcher Road early on Tuesday. 25 bogies of the goods train have been derailed. Flash flood reportedly led to the derailment. While the retaining walls on both sides have been damaged, the track approaching the bridge from Angul has been washed out. Accident relief trains from both Sambalpur and Khurda Road were rushed to the spot. There have been no casualties reported so far. Following the incident, several trains have been cancelled.

