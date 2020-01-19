Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

After Tripartite Agreement with Centre and Assam Govt, NDFB(S) Leader Likely to Join Peace Talks

A top intelligence official said the process to bring G Bidai and his team to the table for the peace process is already underway.

Biju Kumar Deka |

Updated:January 19, 2020, 9:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After Tripartite Agreement with Centre and Assam Govt, NDFB(S) Leader Likely to Join Peace Talks
NDFB cadres pose with their leader at a training camp. (News18)

Guwahati: After a tripartite ceasefire signed on January 16 among the Centre, the Assam government and banned outfit National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Saoraigwra)(NDFB-S), the group's leader G Bidai, alias Bishnu Gayari, is likely to approach the government for peace talks. His team, reportedly in hiding along the Indo-Bhutan border, has agreed to come overground for the peace process.

“After a series of discussion, G Bidai and senior leader B Batha and his team have given their consent to come over ground for peace talks by January 22," a rebel leader told News18.

“If everything goes well, they will join the team of chairman B Saoraigwra, who has already joined the peace talks,” the leader added.

A top intelligence official said that the process to bring Bidai and his team to the table for the peace process was already underway.

Former Director General of Police (Special Branch) Pallab Bhattacharyya said it is necessary for the peace process to include Bidai.

“But the cases registered against him and his team members will continue as per law. Security forces have been trying to catch him and his team since 2014,” he said.

A special CBI court in Guwahati last year had sentenced NDFB chairman Ranjan Daimary and nine others to life imprisonment for their involvement in the 2008 Assam serial blasts case in which 88 people died and 450 were injured.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram