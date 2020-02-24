Take the pledge to vote

After Two Deaths, Mob Kills Man for Witchcraft in Chhattisgarh Village

Manchit Kashyap was killed on the night of February 22 by a mob in Chargoan village after accusing him of being responsible for the deaths of two members of a family hours earlier

PTI

Updated:February 24, 2020, 7:42 PM IST
Jagdalpur: A 50-year-old man was beaten to death in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district by a group of people who suspected him of indulging in witchcraft, police said on Monday.

Manchit Kashyap was attacked and killed on the night of February 22 by a mob in Chargoan village after accusing him of being responsible for the deaths of two members of a family hours earlier, said Bhanpuri stain house officer Tameshwar Chauhan.

"We have arrested 10 people for the murder. As per preliminary information, on February 22, two people of a family died due to various reasons following which villagers contacted a local 'baiga' (witch doctor) identified as Gagra Kashyap who told them Manchit was indulging in witchcraft and was responsible," he said.

"A mob of 20, including Manchit's relatives, dragged him out of his house and killed him. We have taken a case of murder and rioting on the complaint of the deceased's son. We have identified 12 members of the mob while details of five to six others were being sought," the SHO added.

'Baiga' Gagra is on the run and efforts were on to nab him, Chauhan added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
