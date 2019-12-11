'As an Independent Party, We've Our Own Role': After U-Turn on Citizenship Bill, Shiv Sena 'Boycotts' Voting in RS

New Delhi: The Shiv Sena on Wednesday "boycotted" the voting on the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha as its three members walked out of the House before the vote.

After the question was raised on the absence of three of the party's lawmakers in the Upper House, MP Sanjay Raut said, "Yes, Shiv Sena has boycotted the voting."

When asked if the party's boycotting will have any effect on their alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, he remained dismissive. "What effect will it have? We have kept forth our view. We are an independent political party. We have our own role," he said.

The Sena had voted in favour of the Bill in the Lok Sabha two days ago and the U-turn signals that it has caved under pressure from its new Maharashtra ally, the Congress, which has made clear its displeasure over Sena's support to the bill.

Sena's absence from the Upper House effectively brings down the half-way mark, making it easier for the Bill to be enacted as a legislation. 16 members of Parliament remained absent from voting.

On Wednesday, the Sena opposed the Bill in Rajya Sabha during the debate, saying the draft law should have been debated on the basis of "humanity not religion". The Sena does not need to prove how "staunch Hindu" and "patriotic" the party is, Sanjay Raut said while participating in a debate on the Bill in the Upper House.

"We should discuss this Bill based on humanity not on religion. There is a difference between intruders and refugees," said Raut, whose party is a former ally of the BJP.

The Sena recently formed government in Maharashtra along with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there.

The Sena member also attacked some MPs who said on Tuesday that those opposing the Bill were "traitors" and "speaking the language of Pakistan".

"We don't need any certificate to prove how patriotic we are and how staunch Hindu we are. We are headmaster in a school that you study. Our school headmaster was Bal Thackeray and Atal (Bihari Vajpayee) ji and Syama Prasad Mookerjee. We believe in them," he added.

This is not the Pakistan assembly. People in India have voted for members sitting in the treasury as well as opposition benches, the Sena MP said.

"If you don't like Pakistan's language, there is a majority government which can eliminate Pakistan. We are with you," he said, adding that the party supported the government in revoking Article 370.

He also said there is protest against the Bill in many parts of the country. There is violence in Assam, Tripura and Manipur.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.