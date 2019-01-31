English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019
- 1.Jind Haryana (Assembly)BJP Leading
- 2.Ramgarh Rajasthan (Assembly)INC Won
After 'Unceremonious' Exit, Govt Asks ex-CBI Chief Alok Verma to Join Work for a Day Today
The ministry has sent a letter to Verma two weeks after the deposed CBI chief told the Department of Personnel and Training to consider him retired.
Alok Verma is seen at the Supreme Court in this file image. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The Home Ministry has directed deposed CBI director Alok Verma to join the new office he has been transferred to. The move comes after the high-power selection committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi moved him out of his previous post.
According to a report in The Indian Express, the ministry had sent a letter to Verma two weeks after the deposed CBI chief told the Department of Personnel and Training to consider him retired. However, just a day before the date of superannuation as director, the Home Ministry wants him to join the new office.
"You are directed to join the post of DG, Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards immediately," the reported stated quoting the MHA letter sent to Verma. This would mean that Verma joins for a day.
The report said that the Home Ministry's reply was in response to a request by Verma to consider him superannuated from January 11 after he was moved out of the post of CBI Director by the high-power selection committee chaired by PM on January 10.
As he had attained the age of superannuation from government service on July 31, 2017 and crossed the superannuation age for DG Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards, he wanted to be superannuated from the day he was moved out of CBI.
He said that he "was only serving the Government as CBI Director until January 31, 2019 as it was a fixed tenure role". The tenure of CBI Director is fixed for two years.
Verma was first moved out of CBI by the government in October on the recommendation of CVC but was reinstated by the Supreme Court in January. After the Supreme Court order, the selection committee, with a majority of 2-1, asked him to join the residual term of CBI Director as DG Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
According to a report in The Indian Express, the ministry had sent a letter to Verma two weeks after the deposed CBI chief told the Department of Personnel and Training to consider him retired. However, just a day before the date of superannuation as director, the Home Ministry wants him to join the new office.
"You are directed to join the post of DG, Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards immediately," the reported stated quoting the MHA letter sent to Verma. This would mean that Verma joins for a day.
The report said that the Home Ministry's reply was in response to a request by Verma to consider him superannuated from January 11 after he was moved out of the post of CBI Director by the high-power selection committee chaired by PM on January 10.
As he had attained the age of superannuation from government service on July 31, 2017 and crossed the superannuation age for DG Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards, he wanted to be superannuated from the day he was moved out of CBI.
He said that he "was only serving the Government as CBI Director until January 31, 2019 as it was a fixed tenure role". The tenure of CBI Director is fixed for two years.
Verma was first moved out of CBI by the government in October on the recommendation of CVC but was reinstated by the Supreme Court in January. After the Supreme Court order, the selection committee, with a majority of 2-1, asked him to join the residual term of CBI Director as DG Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
-
Tuesday 29 January , 2019
Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
Tuesday 29 January , 2019 Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
Monday 28 January , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Budget for Leisure: How a Millennial Mindset is Driving India's Economic Growth
- PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: 5,75,000 Register For India's Biggest Mobile Gaming Tournament
- Prehistoric Relatives? AI Detects That A Human Ancestor Existed Before Us
- Here is How A Woman Turned Her AirPods into Earrings to Keep Them Safe: Watch Video
- 'You Can Never Repay Your Parent's Debts': Bengali Bride Challenges Farewell Ritual In Best Way Possible
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results