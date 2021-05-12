After UP and Bihar, Corpses Found Floating in Madhya Pradesh River

After several dead bodies were found floating in the river Ganga in UP and Bihar recently, at least half a dozen corpses were found floating in the Runj river in the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident has not only terrorised locals but they are clueless as to how will they use water from the river.

Some viral videos showed natives of the Nandapura village showing at least half a dozen dead bodies floating in the river Runj, a tributary of river Ken.

“We take bath here, also drink the water when our village handpump stops working and our cattle also quench their thirst here but what can we do as the water is contaminated. We have informed the gram panchayat but nothing happened,” a local villager told the media.

Meanwhile, Panna collector Sanjay Mishra said that the bodies of two patients including a 95-year-old man and a cancer patient were put in the river by locals as part of rituals. These bodies have been fished out and buried properly, said the officer.

The administration team had reached the village after the videos of the river went viral in social media.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here