After UP, Former Madhya Pradesh CMs Will Now Vacate Their Govt Bungalows

The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday ordered the state to get the government bungalows occupied by former chief ministers vacated within a month’s time.This is line with a recent Supreme Court order wherein it asked former UP CMs to vacate their state-allotted bungalows, rescinding an amendment brought in by the state.The MP HC, in its order, pronounced the amendment ‘unconstitutional’ in which the state government had provisioned residences and allowances to former CMs. A law student, Raunak Yadav from Jabalpur, had earlier moved the court against the government bungalows allotted to the ex-CMs in the state.As a result, former CMs like Babulal Gaur, Kailash Joshi, Uma Bharti and Digvijaya Singh would lose the sprawling mansions allotted to them.All four are occupying sprawling B-Type bungalows which are spread over one to one-and-a-half acre land in posh Bhopal localities.Among the former CMs, it was only Congress’ Motilal Vora who had vacated his government bungalow in 2016 following an eviction order from the MP government.Recently, in the light of Supreme Court order, former UP CMs like Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kalyan Singh, Mayawati, Rajnath Singh and Akhilesh Yadav had to vacate their government allotted bungalows in the state capital of Lucknow.The SC, in an earlier order, had clarified that former chief ministers are not entitled to government bungalows for life.Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kailash Joshi, while talking to News18, claimed that he was not aware of any such order. “If any such order has been passed, we would look into it,” said Joshi.Congress Vichar Vibhag head Bhupendra Gupta claimed that their former CM Motilal Vora had vacated the government bungalow on his own, rather it was the BJP leaders who were clinging onto their residences. “The Congress would abide by the state government orders on this,” he said.