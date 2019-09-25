After UP Governor, Yogi Adityanath, Other Lawmakers to Adopt a TB Patient Each
The state government has decided to provide all hospitals with CB-NAAT test machines that provide the most definitive tests for tuberculosis.
FIle photo og Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Lucknow: UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh has urged all UP ministers and legislators to adopt a TB patient each and help in achieving the target announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a TB free India by 2025.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also adopt a TB patient. UP Governor Anandiben Patel and other Raj Bhawan officials have already adopted a TB patient each earlier this month.
According to the Minister, 14,600 TB patients of the state are in Lucknow alone. The state government has decided to provide all hospitals with CB-NAAT test machines that provide the most definitive tests for tuberculosis.
Post adoption, each TB patient will be entitled to Rs 500 per month for a nutritious diet and the cash amount will be directly transferred to the patient's account. "I will soon adopt a patient from my constituency in Siddhartha Nagar district," the Minister said.
He said he would appreciate if the bureaucrats also join the initiative and offer to adopt a TB patient. In Varanasi's TB hospital, several doctors have already adopted patients.
