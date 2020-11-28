Days After UP Approved 10-yr Jail Term for 'Love Jihad', Guv Promulgates Ordinance Against 'Illegal' Conversion

The Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday promulgated UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved the draft of a stringent law to deal with religious conversion for the sake of marriage, which BJP leaders refer to as "love jihad". An official spokesperson said the approval for the ordinance was given at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here.

The move comes after the Allahabad High Court in a key verdict has said two adults have the right to choose their life partner. The court said that the law allows two adults to live together, whether they are of the same or opposite sex. The court made it clear that no person or family could interfere in their peaceful life. Even the state cannot object to the relationship of two adults, said the court.

"The UP Cabinet has decided to introduce an ordinance against unlawful religious conversions," said State Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh. "The way in which religious conversions are done using deceit, lies, force and dishonesty is heart-wrenching, and it was necessary to have a law in this regard."

