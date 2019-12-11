After UP, Police in Karnataka's Gadag Start Initiative to Drop Women to their Destinations During Late Hours

Bengaluru: In an attempt to ensure the safety of women, the police in Gadag district of Karnataka started the facility to pick and drop women who are stranded during late night to ensure their safety. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh police too started a similar service for women travelling alone in the night.

Women who are stranded on the streets of Gadag between 10pm and 6am have been asked to dial 100, 112 or 948080440. The department officials will be available at the spot where they will either arrange a vehicle for the women or drop the women home themselves.

"The woman could be stranded after she has taken a bus to the spot or is returning home late in the night but is unable to find a vehicle or the woman is feeling unsafe. She can dial any of the three numbers. Our vehicle will immediately reach the spot. We will find a vehicle for her or in case of emergency, we will drop them," said Gadag SP Sreenath Joshi.

The Gadag police also have a team for the ongoing 'Chennamma pade' (named after freedom fighter Kittur Chennamma), a woman and child safety awareness programme held in educational institutions.

The police initiative comes after the brutal rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian on December 4. The doctor was stranded on a road due to a flat tyre of her two-wheeler. She was raped and burnt alive by four men who had offered to help her.

With inputs from Santosh Konnur in Gadag

