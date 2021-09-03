After UP Police's 'Failure' for 2 Months, Delhi Cops Trace Kidnapped Girl Day After Taking Over Case

In a major embarrassment to Uttar Pradesh police that failed to trace a 16-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped by a man from Delhi two months ago, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi Police to take over the investigations.

Within a day of taking over the case, on Friday, the Delhi Police informed the court that they have arrested the alleged 22-year-old kidnapper from Kolkata and have rescued the girl.

The mother of the child, who belongs to Gorakhpur, had filed a police complaint on July 7, reporting that her minor daughter aged 16 years has been kidnapped. In her complaint, the mother had even raised suspicion over one Akash, from Delhi, for kidnapping her daughter.

But when her daughter remained untraced even after two months, the mother of the child filed a writ petition in the nature of Habeas Corpus before the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Taking note of the petition, the apex court expressed unhappiness with the failure of UP Police in tracing the girl and directed Gorakhpur Police to hand over all files to Delhi Police, on an immediate basis. The court had then listed the matter for Friday.

The court had also directed the Delhi police commissioner to ensure further investigation to trace out the missing girl. The investigating officer from Malviya Nagar police station was handed over a copy of case file on Thursday by Gorakhpur Police.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Thakur said, during investigation, details of phone numbers used by the suspects, his family members and the victim were sought and analysed. The families of accused and victim were also questioned and crucial clues were gathered, he said.

Based on preliminary probe, a police team managed to trace the location of the suspect in Kolkata. “The team then left for Kolkata and with the help of technical surveillance, zeroed in on the suspect who had taken refuge at a hideout in Mullapada, Hawra area. Following a raid on Thursday, the man was arrested and the child was rescued from his custody," Thakur said.

Police have found that the man and girl were familiar to each other as the girl’s mother works in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area as a housemaid. The man also bongs to Delhi and had met the girl previously when she had visited Delhi from Gorakhpur, where she lives with her grandparents.

Delhi Police then informed the Supreme Court on Friday that the girl who was kidnapped from Gorakhpur and was untraceable for two months has been traced by Delhi Police from Kolkata and the abductor has been arrested.

On Friday, while hearing the matter, the court said, “This Court’s intervention has brought happy results, Yesterday UP Police gave the papers. A select team was made and went to Calcutta. The boy has been arrested and recovered lady is under their protection. The Police has done a great job".

