After US, Canada Issues Travel Advisory for Northeast Amid Protests over Citizenship Act

New Delhi: After United States, now Canada has asked its citizens to avoid "non-essential travel to the northeast in view of the ongoing protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

Canada embassy issued a travel advisory on Saturday for its citizens requesting them to avoid their trip to Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland.

The embassy has also stated that internet and mobile communications has been temporarily suspended and transport facilities have also been affected in various parts of the northeast region.

People of these states are protesting against Citizenship Amendment ACT for over a week now.

Earlier, the US government also warned its citizens against visiting the northeastern states of India due to the ongoing protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Tens of thousands of protesters against CAB -- which has now become a law, have taken to the streets of northeast since Wednesday, clashing with police and plunging the region into a chaos.

