Ticked Off: After VP Naidu, Twitter Restores Blue Badge on RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Account

After massive backlash, Twitter has restored the verified blue ticks on the accounts of RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat and other key functionaries of the outfit.

The verified status of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s personal Twitter has also been restored hours after it was removed due to “prolonged inactivity”.

Apart from Bhagwat, his colleagues Suresh Soni, Arun Kumar, Suresh Joshi and Krishna Kumar had also the blue tick on Saturday.

While Krishna Kumar and Arun Kumar hold the position of joint general secretaries in the RSS, Suresh “Bhaiyyaji” Joshi has formerly held the post. Suresh Soni a senior member of the right-wing organisation.

Twitter had on Saturday removed and later restored the verified blue tick on the personal account of VP Naidu. Officials of the Vice President Secretariat had said that Naidu’s personal Twitter handle had been inactive for a long time and the Twitter algorithm removed the blue badge.

The last tweet posted from the personal handle was on July 23 last year. The officials said Twitter was contacted after they noticed this morning that the blue tick was removed. Before 10.30 am, the blue tick badge was restored, they said.

Twitter said the account has been inactive since July 2020. It said the verified badge has now been restored. The Vice President uses the official Twitter handle @VPSecretariat to send out tweets.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Saturday gave Twitter an ultimatum and said that that if the micro-blogging site fails to fails to follow the guidelines, they will face the “consequences as per the IT Act and other penal laws"

