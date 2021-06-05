After Vice-President Naidu, Twitter Removes Blue Ticks of Chief Mohan Bhagwat, 5 Other Members of RSS

Twitter removed blue ticks of the official handles of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and his colleagues Suresh Soni, Arun Kumar, Suresh Joshi and Krishna Kumar on Saturday. Earlier, the micro-blogging website purged the blue tick of Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu’s personal Twitter account due to prolonged “inactivity”, but restored it later.

While Krishna Kumar and Arun Kumar hold the position of joint general secretaries in the RSS, Suresh “Bhaiyyaji” Joshi has formerly held the post. Suresh Soni a senior member of the right-wing organisation.

On Saturday, Officials of the Vice President Secretariat said the personal Twitter handle of Naidu @MVenkaiahNaidu was inactive for a long time and the Twitter algorithm removed the blue badge.

They said Twitter was in the process of restoring the verification badge. The last tweet posted from the personal handle was on July 23 last year.

The Vice President uses the official Twitter handle to send out tweets. A response from Twitter was awaited.

Later, Twitter restored the verified blue tick on Vice President Naidu’s personal account.

Twitter said the account has been inactive since July 2020. It said the verified badge has now been restored. The Vice President uses the official Twitter handle @VPSecretariat to send out tweets.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Saturday gave Twitter an ultimatum and said that that if the micro-blogging site fails to fails to follow the guidelines, they will face the “consequences as per the IT Act and other penal laws".

“Twitter Inc. is hereby given one last notice to immediately comply with the Rules, failing which the exemption from liability available under section 79 of the IT Act, 2000 shall stand withdrawn and Twitter shall be liable for consequences as per the IT Act and other penal laws of India," the government said.

