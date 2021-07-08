After Viral Video of Maskless Crowd at Mussorie Waterfall, No. of Visitors Capped

A day after a video of tourists flouting Covid-19 norms at Mussoorie’s Kempty falls went viral, officials announced only 50 visitors will be allowed to bathe with a maximum permissible time of 30 minutes. The district administration has taken the decision in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, District Magistrate Iva Ashish Shrivastava said.

“There will be a time limit of 30 minutes for each bather," she said, adding an air horn will be used to signal the exit time. The order came a day after viral videos showed a large number of tourists bathing at the falls without wearing masks or maintaining social distancing norms.

