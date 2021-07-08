CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

After Viral Video of Maskless Crowd at Mussorie Waterfall, No. of Visitors Capped

The video was shared on Instagram from an account So Delhi and later also went viral on Twitter and other social media platforms. (Credit: So Delhi/Instagram)

The district administration capped the number of visitors to 50 after viral videos showed a large number of tourists bathing at the falls in Mussoorie without wearing masks or maintaining social distancing norms.

A day after a video of tourists flouting Covid-19 norms at Mussoorie’s Kempty falls went viral, officials announced only 50 visitors will be allowed to bathe with a maximum permissible time of 30 minutes. The district administration has taken the decision in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, District Magistrate Iva Ashish Shrivastava said.

“There will be a time limit of 30 minutes for each bather," she said, adding an air horn will be used to signal the exit time. The order came a day after viral videos showed a large number of tourists bathing at the falls without wearing masks or maintaining social distancing norms.

first published:July 08, 2021, 22:43 IST