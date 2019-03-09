English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Visiting Pakistan, Saudi Foreign Minister Will Arrive in New Delhi on Monday
Adel-al-Jubeir’s visit on Monday will come three days after he made a visit to Pakistan where he met Prime Minister Imran khan and other senior officials.
File photo of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in February. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The ministry of external affairs on Saturday announced the visit of Saudi junior foreign minister Adel-al-Jubeir to New Delhi. The minister will be landing at the national capital on Monday and will meet external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.
MEA spokesperson Raveesh kumar said that the visit is a ‘follow up' to the visit to by the Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman.
Jubeir’s visit on Monday will come three days after he made a visit to Pakistan where he met Prime Minister Imran khan and other senior officials. While announcing the Saudi minister's visit, foreign minister Qureshi had last week said that he was coming to Pakistan with a "special message" from Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.
Ahead of his meeting with Khan, Jubeir met Qureshi and discussed tensions between India and Pakistan apart from bilateral ties between the two close allies.
In February, the Crown Prince made standalone visits to India and Pakistan last month, just after 40 CRPF jawans were killed in Pulwama. Tensions between India and Pakistan flared up as a result and India launched a counter-terror operation in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26.
The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 and captured its pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was handed over to India on March 1.
Countries like the US, the UK, China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were involved in easing tensions between India and Pakistan.
MEA spokesperson Raveesh kumar said that the visit is a ‘follow up' to the visit to by the Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman.
Jubeir’s visit on Monday will come three days after he made a visit to Pakistan where he met Prime Minister Imran khan and other senior officials. While announcing the Saudi minister's visit, foreign minister Qureshi had last week said that he was coming to Pakistan with a "special message" from Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.
Ahead of his meeting with Khan, Jubeir met Qureshi and discussed tensions between India and Pakistan apart from bilateral ties between the two close allies.
In February, the Crown Prince made standalone visits to India and Pakistan last month, just after 40 CRPF jawans were killed in Pulwama. Tensions between India and Pakistan flared up as a result and India launched a counter-terror operation in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26.
The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 and captured its pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was handed over to India on March 1.
Countries like the US, the UK, China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were involved in easing tensions between India and Pakistan.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Driving Licences, Vehicle Registration Certificates to Come in Card Format Only
- Kaithi First Look: Karthi Promises 'A Full Fledged Action Thriller'
- Here's Everything You Wanted to Know About Nirav Modi's Ostrich Hide Jacket Worth Rs 8 Lakh
- Everyone Had the Same Response to T-Series Chief's Appeal to Beat PewDiePie on YouTube
- PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 Grand Finals to be Held in Hyderabad: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results