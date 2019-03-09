After Visiting Pakistan, Saudi Foreign Minister Will Arrive in New Delhi on Monday

The ministry of external affairs on Saturday announced the visit of Saudi junior foreign minister Adel-al-Jubeir to New Delhi. The minister will be landing at the national capital on Monday and will meet external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.MEA spokesperson Raveesh kumar said that the visit is a ‘follow up' to the visit to by the Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman.Jubeir’s visit on Monday will come three days after he made a visit to Pakistan where he met Prime Minister Imran khan and other senior officials. While announcing the Saudi minister's visit, foreign minister Qureshi had last week said that he was coming to Pakistan with a "special message" from Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.Ahead of his meeting with Khan, Jubeir met Qureshi and discussed tensions between India and Pakistan apart from bilateral ties between the two close allies.In February, the Crown Prince made standalone visits to India and Pakistan last month, just after 40 CRPF jawans were killed in Pulwama. Tensions between India and Pakistan flared up as a result and India launched a counter-terror operation in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26.The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 and captured its pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was handed over to India on March 1.Countries like the US, the UK, China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were involved in easing tensions between India and Pakistan.