After Voting for BJP by Mistake, BSP Supporter Chops off His Finger, Later Releases Video Repenting it
Pawan Kumar, 25, is a resident of Abdullapur Hulasan village in Shikarpur area of the Bulandshahr constituency.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi during a recent election rally.
New Delhi: A Dalit voter in Shikarpur area of Bulandshahr constituency chopped off his finger after inadvertently pressing the button of the BJP election symbol instead of the BSP at the booth during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday.
