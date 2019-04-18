After Voting for BJP by Mistake, BSP Supporter Chops off His Finger, Later Releases Video Repenting it

: A Dalit voter in Shikarpur area of Bulandshahr constituency chopped off his finger after inadvertently pressing the button of the BJP election symbol instead of the BSP at the booth during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday.Pawan Kumar, 25, is a resident of Abdullapur Hulasan village in Shikarpur area of the constituency, Hindustan Times reported.He had gone to vote for the SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate Yogesh Verma but instead mistakenly voted for the sitting MP and BJP candidate Bhola Singh. Kumar chopped off his finger with a chopper frustrated over his fault.The 25-year-old had later released a video, now available on Twitter, in which he is seen saying that he chopped off his finger to repent his mistake, Hindustan Times reported.