After Son's Big, Fat Wedding, Lalu Yadav Leaves for Ranchi With Focus on His Health
Lalu Prasad Yadav is scheduled to complete formalities for availing a six-week provisional bail granted to him by the Jharkhand High Court for medical treatment.
File photo of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: After three days of feasting and wedding celebrations, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s focus is back to his health. The party supremo left for Ranchi on Monday morning to undergo medical treatment.
Yadav, who is serving sentences in fodder scam cases, was on a three-day parole to attend the wedding of his elder son Tej Pratap last week. He is now scheduled to complete formalities for availing a six-week provisional bail granted to him by the Jharkhand High Court for medical treatment.
The RJD supremo has been undergoing treatment at RIMS hospital in Ranchi ever since his conviction in three fodder scam cases in December last year.
"Lalu will leave for Ranchi today. We will try to get the formalities of bail competed as early as possible though it is unlikely before Tuesday,” RJD chief’s close aide Bhola Yadav told CNN-News18.
The septuagenarian former Bihar chief minister was flown to Patna last week for his elder son’s wedding. Yadav was seen participating in various rituals, including relishing the traditional Bihari dish of ‘maach-bhaat’ (rice and fish curry) at daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai’s house.
Since Yadav suffers from diabetes, blood pressure, kidney problems and other ailments, he will now focus on his health and stay under doctors’ supervision. Before his son’s wedding, the senior leader was serving his sentences at RIMS hospital and was granted bail by the High Court on medical grounds.
He was also admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi for several weeks from where he was brought back to RIMS evoking strong protests from RJD members who alleged that their supremo was discharged at the instance of the NDA government at the Centre.
The wedding of RJD chief’s son became the talk of the town after party workers broke the cordon of VIP area and were seen running around with ice-cream bricks and looting other food items.
While Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's warm embrace with Lalu Prasad despite their split became the highlight of the event, absence most of the BJP ministers gave rise to speculations of RJD-BJP's deteriorating relationship. Only the Union ministers who hail from Bihar attended the wedding like R K Singh and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan.
Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi was also missing from the dinner party. In December last year, Tej Pratap had threatened to disrupt his son’s marriage.
