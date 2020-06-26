Jharkhand Extends Lockdown till July 31 as Coronavirus Cases Near 2,300

Jharkhand on Friday announced it will extend the lockdown in the state till July 31. The number of coronavirus cases in the state has rapidly increased.

The move comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a lockdown in her state with certain relaxations.

Twenty-nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Friday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 2,294, a government bulletin said. Forty-two patients also recovered from the disease during the day, it said.

The state now has 635 active cases. While 12 people died of coronavirus, 1,647 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals.