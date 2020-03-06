After West Delhi Man Tests Positive for Coronavirus, 7 Family Members Quarantined in Home
So far, 31 people have tested positive for coronavirus in India, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Representative image. Reuters.
New Delhi: Seven family members of a man who tested positive for coronavirus after his visit to Thailand have been quarantined at their residence in west Delhi, a health official said on Friday.
The 25-year-old man, who also travelled to Malaysia, has tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the national capital to three.
"The family of the patient comprising his wife, parents, brother, sister-in-law and their two kids has been home quarantined. Their samples have been taken for testing," the Delhi government health official said.
The office of the patient, who has been shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital for treatment, is in Gurgaon but he operated from his residence.
"The patient, his wife, brother and sister-in-law worked from home," the official said, adding that they are trying to trace the other people the patient came in contact with.
A Paytm employee who tested positive for coronavirus is also a resident of west Delhi.
