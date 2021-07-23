After Record Wheat Purchase, UP Govt Sets Kharif Paddy Procurement Target

In an attempt to make the paddy procurement more ‘farmer centric’ by maximising profits, the Uttar Pradesh government has kicked off its preparations for Kharif crops for marketing season 2021-22.

The government will formulate a new policy to ensure farmers get fair prices for their produce. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials and has laid stress on making a transparent system for the procurement of paddy starting from September.

Officials have started preparations to increase the number of paddy purchasing centres, setting up to sell paddy near their field, make transparent arrangements, ensuring immediate payments after purchase of paddy etc which will thereby increase their income.

This year, the government brought major changes in wheat procurement by setting up e-Mandis and set a new record for wheat purchase. The farmers were provided facilities to purchase wheat within a radius of 10 km from their fields.

Despite the restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been a bumper season for farmers in Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi government’s move for a transparent wheat purchasing mechanism via e-pop machines has given a boost to the all-around development of the state. With an assured payment for the crops within 72 hours of purchase, the total procurement under the Yogi-led government reached an all-time high of 56.25 Lakh MT.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here