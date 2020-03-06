After Wife Denies Money For Liquor, Andhra Man Drowns Their 3 Minor Daughters
The accused, a labourer, took his three daughters to a lake and allegedly drowned them in it before fleeing from the scene, police said.
Representative Image (Reuters).
Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man on Friday allegedly drowned and killed his three minor daughters, aged between 7 and 10, in Kamareddy district following a quarrel with his wife for not giving him money for liquor, police said.
The accused, a labourer, took his three daughters to a lake and allegedly drowned them in it before fleeing from the scene, they said.
The man used to regularly pick up fights with his wife over money for liquor, the police said.
This morning, his wife felt the absence of their three daughters in the house and began a search in the lake area, they said.
During the search, she found the footwear of one of the girls near the lake. With the help of local people, she intensified the search and spotted the bodies of the three girls floating in the lake, the police said.
The police have lodged an investigation and a hunt is on for the accused.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rashami Desai Sorts Differences With Her Mother After Bigg Boss 13
- Brand Endorsement Finally Forces Kareena Kapoor Khan to Make Her Instagram Presence Official
- YES Bank Moratorium Will Hit UPI: PhonePe, Flipkart, Swiggy, PVR and More Use YES Bank UPI
- MarQ by Flipkart TurboStream Review: Amazon Fire TV Stick Gets Genuine Competition
- TCL Shows Exciting Foldable Phone Concepts, Including Three-Fold and Rollable Designs