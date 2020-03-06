After Wife Denies Money For Liquor, Andhra Man Drowns Their 3 Minor Daughters

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man on Friday allegedly drowned and killed his three minor daughters, aged between 7 and 10, in Kamareddy district following a quarrel with his wife for not giving him money for liquor, police said.

The accused, a labourer, took his three daughters to a lake and allegedly drowned them in it before fleeing from the scene, they said.

The man used to regularly pick up fights with his wife over money for liquor, the police said.

This morning, his wife felt the absence of their three daughters in the house and began a search in the lake area, they said.

During the search, she found the footwear of one of the girls near the lake. With the help of local people, she intensified the search and spotted the bodies of the three girls floating in the lake, the police said.

The police have lodged an investigation and a hunt is on for the accused.

