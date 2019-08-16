After Winning Hearts of Locals with his Balloon Stunt, This Telangana Youth Aims to Make it to Guinness

Nizamabad: In a bid to try something new, a youth from rural Telangana started blowing up balloons through his ears. As he struggled to escape clutches of poverty, he came up with the idea of turning his innovative stunt into a profession and make a few pennies by entertaining awestruck locals

Chand Pasha (35), a resident of Yellareddy town in Kamareddy district, was an adventure enthusiast since his childhood. From spending hours trying out stunts on a bicycle to breaking tube lights on his head, the daily wage labourer had done it all.

Once when Pasha was 26, water went inside his ears while swimming in his village lake. He then locked his nostrils and tried to breathe out. Soon he observed that water was coming out of his ears in full force.

When he realised the connection between his ears and nose, he started to practise alternate breathing (inhale from nose and exhale from ear). As he continued to sharpen his skills, he came up with the idea of blowing up air into balloons with his ears and exhibiting it to the world.

After taking part in several adventure events in television channels, rewards and recognition slowly started coming his way. “My aim is to enter the Guinness Book of World Records. I need encouragement and financial assistance from the government,” Pasha told News18.

Sometimes invitations came his way from schools and colleges and he accepted whatever they gave as a token of appreciation.

In 2017, Pasha had blown a 70-cm balloon with his ears and organisers had rewarded him handsomely. In 2018, he was awarded the best adventurous artist by the district collector. This came along with a cash prize but all these have failed to meet the basic needs of Pasha’s poor family and his dreams of earning global fame.

