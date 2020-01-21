Take the pledge to vote

After Woman Dies in ‘Car Accident' on Yamuna E-way, Family Claims She was Raped, Assaulted by 2 Friends

The woman had allegedly gone to Mathura along with a co-worker, her brother and another mutual friend, and met with an accident on Friday evening while returning.

PTI

January 21, 2020, 9:59 AM IST
Noida: A 20-year-old Noida-based woman died of injuries at a Delhi hospital allegedly after being hit by a speedy vehicle, while her family claimed rape and assault by two of her friends, police said on Monday.

The woman had died at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi on Sunday where she was brought on Friday night after preliminary medication at a private hospital in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jewar area, they said.

According to the police, the woman, who worked in a private firm in Sector 68 here, had gone to Mathura along with a co-worker, 20, and her brother, 22, and another mutual friend, 21, and met with an accident on Friday evening while returning.

The incident had taken place on the Yamuna Expressway at the 66th milestone while returning from Mathura, the police said.

"The woman had not informed her family about their Mathura trip. The four had gone there on two motorcycles. While on their way back at Navjhil toll plaza, the girl told her friend to stop because she wanted to use the rest-room. She was on the road when a speeding vehicle allegedly hit her and fled away.

"The other two were at some distance and not at the spot. The girl was soon rushed to Kailash Hospital in Jewar and from there referred to the GTB Hospital in Delhi where she succumbed to injuries yesterday," a police official privy to the probe told PTI.

On Saturday, the police received a complaint from the girl's family who alleged that she was raped and assaulted by the two men who had accompanied her on the trip.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and under relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act at the Sector 49 police station, the official said.

"The post-mortem report from the GTB Hospital is awaited to ascertain the cause of the girl's death. Investigation is underway and statements are being recorded in the case," the police official added.

According to police, both the accused and the other woman were known to the family of the deceased and prima facie it appeared to be a case of accident.

