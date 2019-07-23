English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After World Bank, China-led Development Bank Pulls Out from Funding Andhra Pradesh’s New Capital
The construction of the city, known as Amaravati, is the brainchild of former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, who lost power in elections in May.
A model of Andhra Pradesh's new capital Amaravati.
Beijing: The Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has dropped plans to finance a new capital for Andhra Pradesh, after the World Bank pulled its support.
“AIIB is no longer considering the Amaravati Sustainable Infrastructure and Institutional Development Project for funding,” spokeswoman Laurel Ostfield told Reuters in an emailed statement.
