1-min read

After World Bank, China-led Development Bank Pulls out of Amaravati Project

The construction of Amaravati Capital City, is the brainchild of the state's former chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, who lost power in the recently held Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in May.

Reuters

Updated:July 23, 2019, 8:39 PM IST
After World Bank, China-led Development Bank Pulls out of Amaravati Project
A model of Andhra Pradesh's new capital Amaravati.
Beijing: The Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has dropped plans to finance a new capital for Andhra Pradesh, after the World Bank pulled its support on Friday.

“AIIB is no longer considering the Amaravati Sustainable Infrastructure and Institutional Development Project for funding,” spokeswoman Laurel Ostfield told Reuters in an emailed statement.

