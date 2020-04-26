Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

After Yoga, World Will Accept Benefits of Ayurveda, Says PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'

People across the world are paying special attention to the importance of ayurveda and yoga amid the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Modi said.

PTI

Updated:April 26, 2020, 1:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After Yoga, World Will Accept Benefits of Ayurveda, Says PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on coronavirus curbs.

After yoga, the world will accept India's age-old ayurveda principles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday and added that the youth will have to take the lead in explaining it to countries scientifically.

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, the prime minister said it is a "misfortune" that people of the country always refuse to acknowledge own strengths and glorious traditions.

"But when another country says the very same thing on the basis of evidence-based research, when they teach us our own formula, we instantly accept it," he lamented.

Possibly, this is largely due to hundreds of years of "bondage" (foreign rule). "Due to this, often we fail to realise our own strengths," he said.

He said just as the world has happily accepted yoga, it will surely accept India's age-old ayurvedic principles.

"Of course, the youth will have to resolve to do this and explain these principles to the world in a scientific language so that they understand it," he said.

People across the world are paying special attention to the importance of ayurveda and yoga amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, pointing out that the social media is full of write-ups related to its benefits in boosting immunity.

He reminded people to follow the coronavirus-related protocol issued by the Ayush Ministry to increase immunity.

"Warm water, decoction and other guidelines issued by the Ayush Ministry would be very helpful for you if you include it in your daily routine," he suggested.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    19,868

    +915*  

  • Total Confirmed

    26,496

    +1,554*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,804

    +594*  

  • Total DEATHS

    824

    +45*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 26 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres