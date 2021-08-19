After Yogi Adityanath, MP Govt Too Hits Out at Taliban Backers

As Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a swipe on those ‘shamelessly backing Taliban regime’ on Thursday, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh too saw red on elements extending support to Taliban here on Thursday.

The UP Chief Minister referring to the barbarism the women and kids are subjected to in Afghanistan slammed those who were shamelessly backing the Taliban.

In Bhopal, the State government said that it’s keeping an eye on those extending support to the Taliban and social media posts are being monitored for this.

Those in support of terrorism won’t be allowed to foster, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said speaking to reporters in Bhopal.

He called statements and posts in favour of the Taliban unfortunate.

In the same breath, he issued a warning saying such elements are being monitored and appeasement politics no longer be allowed in the country. People with such mentality don’t deserve to live in this country, said the minister threatening action if someone extends support to the Taliban.

Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Shafiqur Rahman Barq was booked by the UP police couple of days ago for praising the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan and equating it with India’s freedom struggle. Two others who posted on social media on similar lines also were booked.

