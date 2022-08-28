Afternoon Digest: Countdown On for Noida Twin Towers Demolition; Goa CM Says CBI to Take Over Case If Need be & Other Stories

Like a Waterfall: Noida Twin Towers Will Come Down in Less Than 15 Seconds, 500-Metre No-Entry Zone Created

Noida Supertech Twin Towers is all set for the demolition blast. The nearly 100-meter-tall structures will be razed down at 2:30 pm today. The two towers have been rigged with over 3,700 kg of explosives. Explosives have been inserted into nearly 7,000 holes in the pillars and 20,000 circuits have been set. READ MORE

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: How Authorities Plan to Keep Air Pollution Levels in Check

The demolition of the Noida Supertech Twin Towers come with several challenges, while evacuation processes are in full swing, another concern is the environmental impact of the demolition. Keeping the environment in mind, authorities have setup special dust machines at the demolition site to monitor pollution levels after the demolition takes place in Noida Sector 93 A. READ MORE

Noida Supertech Twin Towers’ Demolition to Cost Nearly Rs 20 Crore

he Noida Supertech twin towers, which are going to be demolished on Sunday (August 28), took Rs 933 per square feet (sq ft) in construction costs and have a total built-up area of 7.5 lakh sq ft, which aggregates up to a total of Rs 70 crore. However, its demolition is also a costly affair as it requires a lot of explosives, manpower and equipment. READ MORE

Sonali Phogat Death Probe: Goa CM Says CBI to Take Over Case If Need be; 2 Accused Sent to 5-day Police Custody

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said his government is ready to hand over the case of death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), if required. Phogat (43), a former Tik Tok star from Hisar in Haryana and contestant on the reality TV show “Big Boss”, was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa August 23. READ MORE

Horrifying Visuals Emerge from Flood-ravaged Pak as Houses Wash Away; Death Toll Nears 1,000

Nearly 1,000 people have been killed and millions others affected in the unusual heavy monsoon rains and devastating flash floods in Pakistan since mid-June. Horrific scenes were witnessed in parts of the country with houses being washed away in floods leaving hundreds of people homeless. The unprecedented crisis has forced the government to declare a state of emergency in parts of the country. READ MORE

India Vs Pakistan: Cricket Fans Go All Out with Memes as Asia Cup Brings Back Twitter Rivalry

It’s the D-day. It’s the day cricket fans have waited for. It’s India vs Pakistan. On Sunday, the two Asian giants- Hitman Rohit Sharma’s India and Pakistan led by mighty Babar Azam lock horns in Asia Cup 2022, and as always, it’s going to be a high-voltage affair. READ MORE

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi Being Considered as India’s Official Entry to Oscars?

Strong buzz suggests that Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the few films that are in contention to be India’s official entry to the Oscars this year, according to ETimes. Gangubai Kathiawadi had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, where it received an eight-minute standing ovation after end credits rolled out. The Oscar announcements are expected to be made in a couple of months. READ MORE

